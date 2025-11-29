ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Floods And Landslides On Indonesia's Sumatra Island Rises To 248, Authorities Say

In this photo released on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers remove a scooter buried in the mud as they search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Batu Goading, North Sumatra, Indonesia. ( AP )

Agam: Rescue workers in Indonesia struggled on Saturday to reach victims in several devastated areas that were hit by an earthquake and tsunami, and authorities feared the confirmed death toll of 248 would rise further.

The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines, and relief aircraft were delivering aid and supplies to the hard-hit district of Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra province and others in the region. Rescue efforts were also hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment.

The National Disaster Management Agency said rescuers in West Sumatra’s Agam district recovered more bodies, increasing the death toll to 248 with more than 100 people still missing.