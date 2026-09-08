ETV Bharat / international

Flood-Hit Nepal Races To Rebuild Bridges, Restore Vital Road Links With India, China Support

Nepalese Army and Police Force personnel check for signs of survivors inside a house damaged by flash floods in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal is racing to restore vital road links severed by devastating flash floods, seeking temporary bridges from India and China as authorities work to reconnect isolated communities in the disaster-hit areas.

The death toll from the August 26 disaster stood at 1,356 as of Monday, while 4,994 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). A total of 13,396 people have been rescued so far.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent the Bhotekoshi River raging downstream, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects across northern and central Nepal. Nepal has sought temporary bridges from both India and China, which have responded positively.

China has already sent two 100-metre Bailey bridges to the Korala border crossing in Mustang, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Tuesday. The Department of Roads has estimated damage to roads and bridges at NPR 30 billion, while rebuilding is expected to cost about NPR 50 billion, the report said.

The floods destroyed 41 motorable bridges between Rasuwa and Chitwan, and four others were partially damaged, leaving only 18 of the 63 bridges along the corridor intact. The floods have severed several critical road links.

In Rasuwa, the disaster cut the road connection with Nuwakot, while the concrete bridge at Furke Khola was destroyed, severing the direct link between Dhadingbesi, the Dhading district headquarters, and the Prithvi Highway.