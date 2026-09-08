ETV Bharat / international

Flights To And From Indonesia's Capital Resume After Volcanic Eruption Forced 2-Day Closure

People wait as flights are disrupted due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday ( AP )

Jakarta: Flights to and from Indonesia's capital and nearby regions resumed Tuesday after ash from a volcanic eruption forced two days of airport closures that halted nearly 3,000 flights.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport serving Jakarta and three other regional airports reopened just after midnight, Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said. Two resumed normal operations by late morning after one reopened Monday.

Purwagandhi said the airports were allowed to resume operations only after authorities determined conditions were safe for aviation. He said airport authorities and airlines were required to inspect all aircraft before flights resumed.

"Pilots and flight crews were also instructed to remain aware of restricted airspace zones established around areas affected by volcanic ash," Purwagandhi said. Aviation authorities temporarily restrict aircraft from areas where ash has been detected because volcanic particles can damage engines and other critical systems.

The continuous eruption of Anak Krakatau with lava fountains and loud booms ended Sunday but the volcanic island remained active Tuesday morning. Eruptions were reported at 5:08 a.m. and 5:34 a.m., though the height of the ash column could not be observed due to fog and weather conditions.

The airport closures Sunday and Monday disrupted nearly 2,961 flights, including 622 international services, and affected about 341,000 passengers.