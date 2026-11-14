ETV Bharat / international

Flights Halted At Airports Across US Due To Air Traffic Control Communications Problems

Passenger watch as workers unload luggage from a United plane as flights are delayed at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. ( AP )

Washington: The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon for just the second time since the Sept. 11 attacks, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances" caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The nation's top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication yet of a nefarious act. But the consequences were profound, disrupting potentially thousands of planned flights through at least late Friday night and upending travel plans for passengers who were heading home, expected as wedding guests or had other weekend plans.

“It’s frustrating. This certainly sounds like it’s going to be more than the usual run of the mill delay. I look forward to finding out why,” said Jeff Dubner, a Washington, D.C., attorney, whose Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was already half an hour late and taxiing to the runway when the plane came to a halt.

The nationwide ground stop was the first since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned, and the second since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Friday's restrictions were imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," according to an FAA notice. The agency was investigating a communication issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide, said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

A few international flights were taking off Friday evening from international aviation hubs on the East and West coasts.

Top official says no sign yet of nefarious act

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now.”

“Everybody's safe. There's no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying,” Mullin said. At least 600 flights have been diverted so far as a result of the FAA’s order to ground all air traffic nationwide.

As of 5:50 p.m. Eastern, 496 flights were diverted to the airport from where they originally took off, while 104 were sent to a different airport, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Among the airports where many of the flights ended up being diverted are Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to take off from airports in the U.S. after 4 p.m. Eastern, raising the likelihood of more cancelations and flight diversions.

At Chicago O’Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, travelers passing through security learned about the ground stop when they gazed up at screens that showed flight delays across the board. Some called friends or family members, debating whether to stay the night in Chicago or find another way to their destinations.

Amber McQuilkin, 27, sat on a bench, disappointed that she might miss a trip with friends to New York for the League of Legends world finals. Her friends, she said, had already arrived there.