Nearly 20 Flights Between Dubai And Iranian Cities Cancelled, Dubai Airports Website Shows

New Delhi: At least 17 flights between Dubai and Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad, scheduled for Friday (January 9, 2026) and operated by flydubai have been cancelled, the Dubai Airports website showed.
The website did not provide a reason for the cancellations, but a countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday (January 8) and extended into Friday (January 9) as authorities moved to curb expanding protests.
The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad stated that the situation in Iran remains stable and fully under control, asserting that there is no threat to Indian citizens residing in or visiting the country, as per an official release.
In a statement, the Consulate General said all necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all foreign nationals, including Indian citizens.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei signalled Friday that security forces would crack down on protesters, directly challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to support those peacefully demonstrating.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump as having hands “stained with the blood of Iranians” as supporters shouted “Death to America!” in footage aired by Iranian state television.
State media later repeatedly referred to demonstrators as “terrorists,” setting the stage for a violent crackdown like those that have followed other nationwide protests in recent years.
