ETV Bharat / international

First Tanker Loaded With Liquefied Natural Gas Leaves Gulf: Kpler

Paris: A ship fully loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) has passed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the Middle East war virtually closed the route in early March, marine tracking firm Kpler said Monday.

The LNG carrier Mubaraz, operated by the Emirati national oil company Adnoc, left the Gulf some time in April with 132,890 cubic metres of LNG on board, having loaded at Das Island in the United Arab Emirates on March 2, according to Kpler data analysed by AFP.

The vessel switched off its AIS transponder at the end of March for a month, before transmitting again off the coast of India on Monday.