First Round Of Iran-US Talks Ended: Mediators Qatar, Pak Say Communication Line To Be Set Up To Avoid Hormuz Incidents
Both countries agreed to set up a "communication line" to avoid incidents in Strait of Hormuz, mediators said at the end of talks in Switzerland.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST
New Delhi: In a crucial development, Pakistan and Qatar on Monday issued a joint statement on Monday stating that the first round of talks between the United States and Iran on ending the Middle East war has concluded in Switzerland.
"The first session of high-level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the joint statement read.
"The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," it said.
🔊PR No: 1️⃣5️⃣1️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 22, 2026
Joint Statement by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Regarding the Conclusion of Lake Lucerne Summit, First High-Level Committee Meeting with Participation of the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran pic.twitter.com/2G3PAf7LVY
Both countries further agreed to establish a "communication line" to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators said at the end of talks in Switzerland. "A communication line between the parties has been formed... to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement.
Further, Iran and the United States have agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon to stop military operations, it said. "The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the joint statement read.
This apart, Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, the statement read. "The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the joint statement read. "Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues," it said.
"The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere to reach a final deal," the statement read.
Qatar and Pakistan further expressed their "sincere appreciation to the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict."
The mediating parties also commend brotherly and friendly countries for their continued support and valuable contribution to the ongoing negotiations.
Reacting to the talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said there was "major progress" in talks with the United States. "Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araghchi posted on X.
Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2026
1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell https://t.co/q0okD2qwSO
"Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and a major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," he added.
In his message, Araghchi said the first real test of the understandings reached would be a deconfliction method created over the fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The talks mark the start of diplomacy in a 60-day process seeking to reach a permanent deal over the Iran war. But fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to threaten the diplomacy. Meanwhile, Iran insisted it had again shut the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf crucial to energy shipments. The US said traffic continued.
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