ETV Bharat / international

First Round Of Iran-US Talks Ended: Mediators Qatar, Pak Say Communication Line To Be Set Up To Avoid Hormuz Incidents

A sign for the Lake Lucerne Summit at the Bürgenstock during a meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, in Obbuergen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: In a crucial development, Pakistan and Qatar on Monday issued a joint statement on Monday stating that the first round of talks between the United States and Iran on ending the Middle East war has concluded in Switzerland.

"The first session of high-level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the joint statement read.

"The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," it said.

Both countries further agreed to establish a "communication line" to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators said at the end of talks in Switzerland. "A communication line between the parties has been formed... to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement.

Further, Iran and the United States have agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon to stop military operations, it said. "The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the joint statement read.

This apart, Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, the statement read. "The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the joint statement read. "Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues," it said.