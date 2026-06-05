ETV Bharat / international

First Privately Developed US Nuclear Reactor In Over 40 Years Achieves First Criticality

Washington: A new small nuclear reactor backed by the US government achieved first criticality, making it the first such feat by a private company in more than four decades.

First criticality is the point at which a nuclear reactor achieves a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time, enabling it to produce energy in a controlled manner and paving the way for future power generation.

The Mark-0 demonstration reactor, developed by Antares Nuclear under the Reactor Pilot Programme of the US Department of Energy, is the first among such multiple advanced units to go critical before July 4, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The Department of Energy described the milestone, achieved on Thursday, as "rebirth of America’s nuclear industry" and a "historic moment" for US energy.

"For the first time in more than four decades, a new privately developed non-light-water reactor has reached criticality in the United States... I look forward to seeing continued progress in the American nuclear renaissance," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement here.

Wright thanked President Donald Trump, as well as scientists and engineers at Antares and Idaho National Laboratory, for helping make the project possible.

The demonstration is seen as a critical step toward generating electricity from advanced microreactors. Mark-0 uses a full-scale core and the same facility and fuel that will support Antares’ next reactor test scheduled for 2027.

"We’ve now become the first novel reactor design to undergo a fuelled test in over 50 years," Antares Chief Executive Officer Jordan Bramble said in a statement.