ETV Bharat / international

First Permanent Pokemon Theme Park Opens In Tokyo

Tokyo: The first permanent Pokemon theme park opened in Tokyo on Thursday, featuring cute rides and a woodland area where visitors can try and "catch 'em all". It is Japan's latest tourist attraction, catering to a record influx of overseas travellers, and tickets are already sold out for the next two months.

Visitors to PokePark Kanto, within Tokyo's largest amusement park Yomiuri Land, are greeted by statues of the electric mouse Pikachu and other creatures from the franchise.

Pokemon -- one of Japan's top cultural exports -- began in 1996 with video games on Nintendo's Game Boy console.

First Permanent Pokemon Theme Park Opens In Tokyo (AFP)

Inspired by the Japanese summer childhood tradition of bug-collecting, players catch and train in battle hundreds of "pocket monsters".