First Israeli Recipient Of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, Who Made Negev Desert Bloom, Passes Away

Jerusalem: Indian-origin entrepreneur Eliyahu Bezalel who started as a shepherd in Israel and went on to become an award-winning agriculturist and recipient of the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

Bezalel, who left his village of Chendamangalam in Kerala in 1955 for Israel at the age of 25, maintained strong sentimental links with his motherland, which he said "taught him the spirit of co-existence". He was conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest civilian honour bestowed by India on non-resident Indians, in 2006.

"I am proud to be an Indian. My children and grandchildren call themselves Cochinis and Indians with pride, saying they come from a culture which is tolerant of all faiths and where their forefathers did not feel any kind of anti-Semitism," Bezalel then told PTI.

Bezalel, who made the Negev desert in Israel bloom and won the best exporter award from former Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkhol in 1964, had also taken pains to share his expertise in the area of horticulture with Indian farmers who have tried to replicate it in recent years.

The Israeli parliament (Knesset) awarded him the Kaplan prize in 1994.

Bezalel's farm in the south of Israel remains a major attraction among Indian agriculturists and politicians, with former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and agriculturist M S Swaminathan among the prominent visitors. He also travelled to several places in India to give lectures and teach techniques in horticulture since 1971.