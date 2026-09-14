ETV Bharat / international

First-ever Ganga Aarti Held On River Thames In UK

People gather on the banks of Thames river for the first ever 'Ganga Aarti', in London, United Kingdom, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. ( PTI )

London: Thousands gathered on the banks of the River Thames on Sunday for the first-ever Ganga Aarti, a ceremony of light and thanksgiving, in London.

'Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light' was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual 'Totally Thames' festival, as part of the global celebrations marking 75 years of the charity. Recreating ethos of the world-famous aarti by the River Ganges in India, the event in London was conceived as a symbol of the life-giving flow of nature, knowledge and consciousness.

"For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life," said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK. "Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she said.

Chaitanya explained that for the Chinmaya Mission, the River Ganges also symbolises the flow of knowledge. "Our founder, Swami Chinmayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta -- one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism -- from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives. As we mark 75 years of Chinmaya Mission, this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries," she said.

The aarti, a traditional Hindu ceremony of gratitude involving large multi-tiered oil lamps, prayer, music and chanting, is an expression of reverence for the river and wider gratitude for Mother Nature.

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," said a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson. The aarti by the Thames took place entirely on land, with nothing from the ceremony placed, poured or released into the Thames.