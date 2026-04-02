ETV Bharat / international

'Druzhba Dosti': India, Russia Discuss Steps To Bolster Trade And Economic Ties

New Delhi: A day after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, held a bilateral meeting with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday, during which discussions were held on bolstering trade, industry, energy, fertilisers, connectivity and mobility in addition to creating new opportunities in technology, innovation and critical minerals.

During the meeting yesterday, Manturov briefed PM Modi on the progress made in various areas of "mutually beneficial cooperation", including trade and economic partnership, fertilisers, connectivity and people-to-people ties, an official statement said.

"Denis Manturov confirmed that Russian companies have the capacity to steadily increase supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas to the Indian market," it said.

The comments came as the West Asia crisis continued to put a strain on the global energy market, largely due to disruptions in supplies of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Russian Embassy in India, in a post on X, said, "On April 2, in New Delhi, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia, Co-Chairman of the Russia India IGC on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical & Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov held a meeting with India's Prime Minister."