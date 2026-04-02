'Druzhba Dosti': India, Russia Discuss Steps To Bolster Trade And Economic Ties
Manturov briefed PM Modi on the progress made in various areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including trade and economic partnership, fertilisers, connectivity and people-to-people ties.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, held a bilateral meeting with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday, during which discussions were held on bolstering trade, industry, energy, fertilisers, connectivity and mobility in addition to creating new opportunities in technology, innovation and critical minerals.
During the meeting yesterday, Manturov briefed PM Modi on the progress made in various areas of "mutually beneficial cooperation", including trade and economic partnership, fertilisers, connectivity and people-to-people ties, an official statement said.
"Denis Manturov confirmed that Russian companies have the capacity to steadily increase supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas to the Indian market," it said.
The comments came as the West Asia crisis continued to put a strain on the global energy market, largely due to disruptions in supplies of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.
Russian Embassy in India, in a post on X, said, "On April 2, in New Delhi, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia, Co-Chairman of the Russia India IGC on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical & Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov held a meeting with India's Prime Minister."
They discussed specific steps to implement agreements reached during the 23rd bilateral summit held in #NewDelhi in December 2025.— Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) April 2, 2026
🤝 Particular attention was paid to further strengthening #RussiaIndia trade, economic, investment, energy & industrial cooperation.#DruzhbaDosti https://t.co/ISifLrOt0v
"They discussed specific steps to implement agreements reached during the 23rd bilateral summit held in New Delhi in December 2025. Particular attention was paid to further strengthening Russia-India trade, economic, investment, energy and industrial cooperation," it said.
Throwing light on the aspects of the meeting today, Ministry of External Affairs said, "First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov, who is also the co-chair of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, held a bilateral meeting with EAM today in New Delhi."
"India and Russia held wide ranging discussions focusing on trade, industry, energy, fertilisers, connectivity and mobility in addition to new opportunities in technology, innovation and critical minerals. The two sides also reviewed the progress on the implementation of the various outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December last year. The co-Chairs also exchanged views on regional and global developments including the conflict in West Asia," MEA said in a statement.
PM Modi also recalled the successful visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December last year for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. The Prime Minister also extended warm greetings to Putin and said he looked forward to their continued exchanges.
He expressed satisfaction at the sustained efforts being made by both sides to implement the outcomes of the annual summit, aimed at further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.
"I was pleased to meet Russia’s First Deputy PM Denis Manturov. We discussed our mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of trade, fertilizer supplies, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Welcomed the sustained efforts from both sides to implement the outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held during President Putin’s visit to India last December," PM Modi said.
Я был рад встретиться с первым заместителем председателя правительства России Денисом Мантуровым. Мы обсудили наше взаимовыгодное сотрудничество в сферах торговли, поставок удобрений, связей между людьми наших стран и взаимосвязанности. Я приветствую последовательные усилия,… pic.twitter.com/3qCrQ6kXoX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2026
Also Read
Hopeful Of Modi's Visit To Russia This Year: Top Russian Official