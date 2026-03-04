ETV Bharat / international

First Bust Of Mahatma Gandhi Unveiled At NW American University

The first bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Montana at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Center at University of Montana in Missoula. ( Source: X/@IndiainSeattle )

New York: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at an American university “reflecting the growing engagement” between India and the northwestern US state of Montana, officials said.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with Consul General of India at Seattle Prakash Gupta “unveiled the first bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Montana at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Centre at University of Montana in Missoula,” on Tuesday, the Consulate General of India at Seattle said.

“Presented as a gift from the Government of India, the bust stands as a tribute to Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals of peace and non-violence, and reflects the growing engagement between India and the State of Montana,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

“Gandhi’s life reminds us that leadership starts with character. The inscription on the bust features a quote attributed to Gandhi that good ideas mean nothing without action. That message resonates here in Montana,” Governor Gianforte said in his remarks.