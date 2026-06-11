ETV Bharat / international

Firmly Opposed To Attacks On Merchant Shipping: India Tells UNSC Amid Ongoing Iran Conflict

New Delhi: India voiced its firm opposition to attacks on merchant shipping amid the ongoing Iran conflict, as it told the UN Security Council that several of its nationals have died or are missing due to attacks in the region.

"We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that unfortunately began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Wednesday.

Addressing the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace', Harish said India is firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping, as many of its nationals are prominent in its global workforce.

"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," he said.

Harish's remarks in the Security Council came just hours after India summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over a US attack on commercial tanker Settebello with 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.

Three of the 24 crew members on board the vessel went missing following the attack. The attack on Settebello came two days after a Palau-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Harish noted that there are almost 10 million Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region and underscored that their safety and well-being are of utmost priority to India.

"Our trade and energy supply chains are dependent on stability in the region and any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” he said, adding that the intensification of the Iran conflict and its spread to other nations have evoked great anxiety.

"The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region,” he said.