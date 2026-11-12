ETV Bharat / international

Firefighters Dig Through Rubble After NYC Building Collapse Kills 2 And Traps People In Wreckage

First responders work the scene after a building collapsed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. ( AP )

New York: Firefighters dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site Wednesday afternoon, killing at least two people and trapping others beneath the wreckage.

Scores of firefighters and police officers wielding pickaxes and power saws clambered over the rubble pile for hours, punching holes through the ruins to pull dust-covered people from beneath piles of twisted wood and brick.

At least 17 people were hospitalized with injuries, including four in critical condition, officials said during a news conference. New York City Fire Department officials said their search and rescue operations would continue into the night. It was unclear whether people might still be trapped.

"This has been an incredibly challenging and fast-moving situation, with precarious wreckage to navigate and dangerous voids beneath the surface," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "This type of rescue is exactly what the FDNY trains for."

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, but New York City's buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, noted that when the building fell, construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building.

Much of the rubble from the collapsed building — a mixed-use structure with apartments sitting atop ground-floor commercial space — wound up in a huge pile inside the construction pit. Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.

About 250 firefighters were working the scene, Mamdani said. At around 6:30 p.m., firefighters pulled a woman — still alive and moving — out of a hole they had dug into the rubble pile, hoisting her up on a stretcher and rushing to a waiting ambulance.