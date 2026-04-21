ETV Bharat / international

Fired Former UK Official Says He Felt Political Pressure To Approve Mandelson As US Ambassador

Peter Mandelson is seen with his dog outside his home in London, Monday, April 20, 2026 as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a showdown in Parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington. ( AP )

London: The ex-civil servant behind the decision to approve Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to Washington says he felt political pressure to rush through the appointment despite security concerns.

Olly Robbins, former head of the Foreign Office, said those concerns did not relate to Mandelson's relationship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He declined to say when questioned by lawmakers what led the government's vetting agency to flag Mandelson as a potential security risk.

Robbins said the vetting agency considered Mandelson a “borderline case” and was “leaning toward recommending against” giving him security clearance to be the British ambassador to Washington. The Foreign Office decided to clear him anyway. Robbins was fired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week over the decision.

Robbins told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday that there was an “atmosphere of pressure” coming from Starmer’s office. He said there was “a very, very strong expectation” that Mandelson “needed to be in post and in America as quickly as possible.” Starmer is facing calls to resign over the revelation that Mandelson was given the crucial diplomatic post despite failing security checks.