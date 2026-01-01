ETV Bharat / international

Fire Ravages Amsterdam Church On 'Unsettled' Dutch New Year

The Hague: A huge inferno gutted a 19th century Amsterdam church Thursday, as the Netherlands endured an unsettled New Year's Eve with two dead from fireworks and "unprecedented" violence against police. The blaze broke out in the early hours at the Vondelkerk, a tourist attraction that has overlooked one of the city's top parks since 1872.

The 50-metre-high (164-foot) tower collapsed and the roof was badly damaged but the structure was expected to remain intact, Amsterdam authorities said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. The head of the Dutch Police Union, Nine Kooiman, reported an "unprecedented amount of violence against police and emergency services" over New Year's Eve.

She said she herself had been pelted three times by fireworks and other explosives as she worked a shift in Amsterdam. Shortly after midnight, authorities released a rare country-wide alert on mobile phones warning people not to call overwhelmed emergency services unless lives were at risk.

Reports of attacks against police and firefighters were widespread across the country. In the southern city of Breda, people threw petrol bombs at police. Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, were killed in fireworks accidents. Three others were seriously injured.