ETV Bharat / international

Fire Destroys 1,000 Homes In A Malaysian Coastal Village On Borneo Island

This image made from video provided by Bernama TV shows a fire at a Malaysian coastal settlement in the Sandakan district of Sabah state on Borneo Island, Malaysia, Sunday, April 19, 2026. ( AP )

Kuala Lumpur: A fire that tore through a Malaysian coastal settlement on Borneo Island destroyed about 1,000 homes and displaced over 9,000 people, authorities said.

The fire started early Sunday in the Sandakan district and spread rapidly through rows of wooden houses constructed on stilts above the sea, according to the fire and rescue department.

Officials said strong winds and the close proximity of the structures helped fuel the fire, while narrow access routes and low tide conditions made it harder for emergency crews to reach affected areas and contain the flames.

No deaths have been reported, though thousands of residents have been forced from their homes and moved to temporary shelter.

Water villages — informal settlements built over the sea — are found along much of the coastline of Sabah, one of the poorest states in Malaysia. The homes are tightly packed, made from wood and other combustible materials, and often lack basic infrastructure. Many residents are from low-income or marginalised communities, including Indigenous groups and people without formal citizenship status.