ETV Bharat / international

Fire Breaks Out In Belgian Apartment Block, Killing Several People

Antwerp: Several people have been killed and many hurt in a fire in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on the eighth floor of the building, where more than 200 people live, in the city's Linkeroever neighborhood and lots of smoke was billowing out, Antwerp police said in a statement.