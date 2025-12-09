ETV Bharat / international

A Fire In An Office Building In Indonesia's Capital Kills At Least 17 People

The seven-story building caught fire and caused panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighbourhood in Central Jakarta.

INDONESIA FIRE
Rescuers carry out the body of a victim from the site of a fire in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : December 9, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

Jakarta: A fire tore through an office building in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, police said.

Flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighborhood in Central Jakarta.

More to follow....

