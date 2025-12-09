ETV Bharat / international

A Fire In An Office Building In Indonesia's Capital Kills At Least 17 People

Rescuers carry out the body of a victim from the site of a fire in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( AP )

Jakarta: A fire tore through an office building in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, police said.

Flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighborhood in Central Jakarta.