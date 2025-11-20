ETV Bharat / international

Fire Erupts At COP30 Blue Zone in Brazil, Triggers Mass Evacuation; No Casualties Reported

Thousands of people run out of the COP30 venue, no immediate report on any casualty.

Fire Erupts at COP30 Blue Zone in Brazil, Triggers Mass Evacuation; No Casualties Reported
People try to douse the fire at the COP30 venue in Brazil. (Special arrangement)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 11:32 PM IST

Updated : November 21, 2025 at 12:26 AM IST

Belem(Brazil): A major fire broke out on Thursday at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil’s Belem, prompting thousands of delegates, officials, and visitors to rush to safety. The blaze erupted around 2 p.m. in the high-security Blue Zone, which houses negotiation halls, country pavilions, media centres, and offices of top dignitaries, including the main plenary hall.

Though there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, dozens of ambulances reached the spot, and fire tenders continued to arrive as a precaution. Some media personnel were treated for smoke inhalation.

Indian delegate Shitiz Jha from the Indian Youth Climate Network described the chaotic moments following the alert. “I was in a session when we were informed about a massive fire in the country pavilions area. Our buildings were evacuated. As of now, no casualties have been reported,” he said.

As news of the fire spread, attendees rushed toward all available exit gates. The UNFCCC Secretariat issued an urgent advisory asking everyone to evacuate Zone B immediately.

A UN security official later confirmed that the fire had been brought under control but said entry remains restricted as safety checks are underway. The incident comes as negotiators from over 190 countries are in Belem for the COP30 summit, being held from November 10 to 21 in the Amazon region.

