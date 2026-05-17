ETV Bharat / international

Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike On UAE Nuclear Power Plant: Authorities

Highrise buildings are seen in northern Tehran on May 12, 2026. ( AFP )

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Sunday, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels.

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post.