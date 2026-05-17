ETV Bharat / international

Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike On UAE Nuclear Power Plant: Authorities

The fire broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region.

Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike On UAE Nuclear Power Plant: Authorities
Highrise buildings are seen in northern Tehran on May 12, 2026. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Sunday, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels.

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post.

"No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels," it added.

Read More

  1. At Least 4 People Killed In One Of The Largest Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Russia
  2. Lebanon, Israel Hold New Talks In US As Ceasefire Nears End

TAGGED:

DRONE STRIKE
DRONE STRIKE ON POWER PLANT
FIRE
IRAN
UAE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.