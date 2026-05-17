Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike On UAE Nuclear Power Plant: Authorities
The fire broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region.
Highrise buildings are seen in northern Tehran on May 12, 2026. (AFP)
By AFP
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Sunday, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels.
"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post.
"No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels," it added.
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