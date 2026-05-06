ETV Bharat / international

Fire At A Shopping Center In Iran Kills 8 People And Injures Dozens

A woman holds an Iranian flag during a pro-government gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 4, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: A fire in a shopping centre near Iran's capital killed eight people and injured 40, Tehran’s emergency service department said Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping centre in Andisheh town in Tehran province. It was not clear what caused the blaze. Iran's state television IRIB said authorities were investigating.