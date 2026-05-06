ETV Bharat / international

Fire At A Shopping Center In Iran Kills 8 People And Injures Dozens

The fire started on Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping centre in Andisheh town in Tehran province.

A woman holds an Iranian flag during a pro-government gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 4, 2026.
A woman holds an Iranian flag during a pro-government gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tehran: A fire in a shopping centre near Iran's capital killed eight people and injured 40, Tehran’s emergency service department said Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping centre in Andisheh town in Tehran province. It was not clear what caused the blaze. Iran's state television IRIB said authorities were investigating.

Television footage showed firefighters battling the flames as large plumes of black smoke billowed from the multistory building. There was no indication the blaze was linked to the war, where a shaky ceasefire with the United States has been holding for around three weeks.

Also Read:

26 Killed, 61 Injured In Blast At Fireworks Factory In China

TAGGED:

IRAN SHOPPING CENTER FIRE
ARGHAVAN SHOPPING CENTRE FIRE
IRAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.