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Fire At A Gas Lighter Factory Near Bangladesh's Capital Kills 5 People

Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.

BANGLADESH FIRE
People look at the charred remains of a gas-lighter manufacturing factory in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 4, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhaka: A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing gas lighters near Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead, authorities said. The blaze broke out in the Kadamtali area of Keraniganj near Dhaka, according to the fire service and civil defense.

Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started in the afternoon, the fire department said. It took several hours to bring it under control. Firefighters recovered five bodies by the evening and they couldn't immediately be identified. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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