ETV Bharat / international

Sitharaman In US' Asheville City For G-20 Finance Ministerial Meet

In this image posted on Aug. 31, 2026, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with 3M Chairman and CEO William Brown on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Asheville. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in the US city of Asheville in North Carolina for the G-20 finance ministerial meeting, which will focus on global growth against the backdrop of conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

Sitharaman is currently on a six-day visit to the US running from August 29 to September 2, as part of a broader nine-day tour that began in Canada. She was received by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina on Sunday.

The minister arrived in Asheville, about 760 km from Washington, from Chicago, where she participated in a roundtable conference with prominent investors and engaged with leading CEOs, presidents and senior representatives of the private sector.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is hosting the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Asheville, a city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, on Monday and Tuesday.

“Just as President Donald Trump is reviving American economic growth and making it the centrepiece of this Administration’s agenda, we are taking the same approach and prioritising growth as the host of this year’s G20 Finance Track,” Bessent said.

Bessent, who reached Asheville along with Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, said in a social media post that the US looked forward to convening policymakers and private sector leaders from around the globe to emphasise that stronger growth is "not only possible, but necessary".