ETV Bharat / international

Fewer Students Are Traveling From Abroad To Study At US Universities, Report Shows

FILE - Students sit on the front steps of Low Memorial Library on the Columbia University campus in New York City, Feb. 10, 2023. ( AP )

Fewer international students are studying at U.S. universities as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration and reshapes higher education, data released Monday shows.

Overall, U.S. campuses saw a 9% decrease in international enrollment this fall compared with last year, according to a survey from the Institute of International Education. And the number of new students entering the United States for the first time fell by 15%.

“No one aspires to send their kids to get educated in the U.S.,” said Veena Dubal, general counsel for the American Association of University Professors, whose father traveled from India to attend Tuskegee University, then the Tuskegee Institute, in the late 1960s on a student visa.

"It feels like an unsafe place. That’s the message that the Trump administration has been sending to families all over the world and they’re listening.”

Last year, the enrollment decreases were partially offset by large numbers of students who stayed in the U.S. for temporary work after graduating. But after months of speculation, the Department of Homeland Security proposed requiring schools to pay a $70,000 fee for every student who participates in the optional practice training program.

Although the rule hasn't been finalized, participation in the program, known as OPT for short, dropped 6% this fall, according the survey.

International students facing political headwinds

The proposed rule, which is expected to face legal challenges, is part of wider DHS efforts that include terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, along with detaining and deporting many of them.

And this summer, the administration finalized a rule that will prevent international students from staying in the U.S. for more than four years without approval from the federal government, although a judge has temporarily blocked it.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said the changes were intended to crack down on loopholes that international students were exploiting by extending their studies.

Although the U.S. remains the top destination for international students globally, the changes are having an affect, college leaders told the IIE.

Among more than 800 U.S. colleges and universities surveyed this fall, 88% blamed the visa application process and 70% blamed travel restrictions for the enrollment drops. And if OPT options are limited, 95% of schools predicted that international students would likely look to another country, according to the survey, which offers an early look at trends before full data is released next year.

Politics aren't the only reason students are looking elsewhere, said Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning for the institute. Its survey found more global competition for international students and the rising cost of a U.S. degree also contributed.

Fanta Aw, the executive director and CEO of NAFSA, an association that represents international education, said students also are worried about research funding. Last year, the Trump administration began dismantling the federal grant-giving process and attempting to exert more political influence over what projects get funded.