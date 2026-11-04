ETV Bharat / international

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Plan To Deport Detained Afghans To Afghanistan

Miami: A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plans to deport Afghans detained in the United States to Afghanistan or Pakistan on Tuesday, after advocates and dozens of members of Congress warned that their lives would be at risk.

The government told the court Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no chartered or commercial flights for deporting Afghan nationals to Afghanistan or to Pakistan at least to the end of the week. Judge Valerie Caproni's order, which expires Saturday, asks all officials to adhere to that. ICE books the flights weeks in advance.

A letter led by California Democratic Rep. Scott Peters and signed by 65 other members of the House and Senate said they were "extremely concerned that sending vulnerable people" would expose them to "persecution, torture, or even death." The letter was sent Monday to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Immigrant rights organizations have also warned that those deported could face retaliation from the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans fled persecution and feared for their lives after helping the U.S. military and aid groups in Afghanistan.

According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, the U.S. planned to deport Afghan immigrants on Monday on flights from Louisiana, where ICE has immigrant detention and processing facilities, to Pakistan.

President Donald Trump's administration has deported thousands of immigrants to countries other than their own. In some cases, it has resorted to third-country deportations when removal to their countries of origin was not possible, like when formal diplomatic relations were absent, as is the case with Afghanistan's Taliban government. In other instances, third-country deportations have been used as a deterrent.

Advocates and attorneys said that more than 80 detained Afghans had contacted them after ICE notified them that they could be deported this week via Pakistan. Among them are women, a police officer, members of religious minorities, and people whose family members served in the U.S. military. Most fled Afghanistan because of persecution and do not have legal representation, according to Human Rights First and AfghanEvac, a nonprofit organization that advocates for immigrants.

Afghanistan expressed 'serious concern' for the deportations