ETV Bharat / international

FBI Puts India-Born Man On Most Wanted Fraudsters List

Washington: The FBI has added India-born Manjit Singh Bedi to its list of most wanted fraudsters for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the US government's benefits scheme.

According to the FBI, Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, and swiped customers' government benefits cards to give them cash instead of food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP).

Instead of selling food to participants, Bedi allegedly swiped their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and gave them cash, keeping half of the proceeds for himself, the FBI said on Thursday. The FBI claimed that Bedi, a naturalised US citizen, defrauded the US government of at least USD 6 lakh between March 2024 and June 2025.

Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to SNAP participants using their EBT cards. “A reward of up to USD 150,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction,” the FBI said.