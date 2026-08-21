ETV Bharat / international

FBI Places Indian National Kamal On 'Most Wanted List' Over Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Links

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday placed Indian national Kamal on its Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation known as the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, the agency said.

According to the FBI, the group allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. The FBI said on its official website that Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal organisation.

"No Name Given Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion. This organization, The Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere," the notification read.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles after he was charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion.