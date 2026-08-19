FBI Places Alleged Gangster Major Singh In 'Wanted' List
Major Singh, an Indian national allegedly involved in narcotics and illegal arms smuggling, has been placed on the list of wanted criminals.
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Washington: The FBI is on the lookout for Major Singh, an Indian national allegedly involved in narcotics and illegal arms smuggling, and has placed him on the list of “wanted” criminals.
“Major Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances,” the FBI said on Tuesday.
Singh is linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, which originated in Punjab in India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere, the FBI said.
The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant against Singh on June 25 after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Engage in the Business of Dealing in Firearms Without a License.
“If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI notice said.
The FBI has launched a crackdown against organised crime and made several arrests in the past few months of operatives of the Bhagwanpuria gang.
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