ETV Bharat / international

FBI Places Alleged Gangster Major Singh In 'Wanted' List

Washington: The FBI is on the lookout for Major Singh, an Indian national allegedly involved in narcotics and illegal arms smuggling, and has placed him on the list of “wanted” criminals.

“Major Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances,” the FBI said on Tuesday.

Singh is linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, which originated in Punjab in India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere, the FBI said.