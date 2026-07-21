ETV Bharat / international

FBI On Lookout For Harmanveer Singh Over Drug Trafficking In US

Washington: The FBI is on the lookout for Indian national Harmanveer Singh for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada. The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

“Harmanveer Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to export controlled substances,” the FBI said in a statement.

It said the Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group, is based out of Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organizations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.