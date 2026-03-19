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FBI On Hunt For Indian National In Mail And Wire Fraud Conspiracy

Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Photograoh taken in 2022 ( screengrab taken from the post shared by FBI on X )

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US on Wednesday said it has launched a hunt for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel for allegedly defrauding multiple victims between 2017 and 2021.

In a post on X, the FBI said Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, would be about 35 and is believed to be residing or travelling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.

It said Patel, who worked as a fuel station attendant, is wanted for his alleged participation in a nationwide scheme to defraud multiple victims into transmitting large sums of money between 2017 and 2021. The FBI said many victims were contacted via telephone communications and deceived into believing their personal information or identities were associated with criminal activities.