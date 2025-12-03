ETV Bharat / international

FBI Offers $50,000 Reward For Information About Indian National Who Murdered Woman, Son From India In 2017

New York: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information about an Indian national wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of an Indian woman and her six-year-old son, with authorities here urging the government of India to extradite the suspect.

Nazeer Hameed, 38, has been charged with the murder of Sasikala Narra, 38 and her son Anish Narra inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey in March 2017. In February this year, Hameed was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

US authorities have said that Hameed returned to India six months after the killings and remains there to this day.

As the investigation into the killings proceeded, he was identified as a person of interest after it was revealed he was stalking the husband and father of the victims, Hanumanth Narra, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO) said in a statement. A state warrant was issued for Hameed’s arrest and the FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to Hameed’s arrest or conviction.

Information about Hameed is listed on FBI's Most Wanted website. Authorities said the motive for the killings has not been definitively established. The next step will be to bring Hameed back to the United States to face prosecution.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that last week he “called and sent a letter” to Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra “requesting the assistance" of the Government of India in Hameed’s extradition.

Stressing that the “heinous crime shocked” the state, Murphy said New Jersey stands ready to cooperate fully with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as the Justice Department, State Department and FBI “to facilitate the extradition process in accordance with both Indian law and the terms of our bilateral treaty.”

Murphy conveyed his "profound gratitude” to Kwatra for his “prompt attention to this matter and for the continued partnership between our governments.” Last month, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher announced the charges against Hameed, the result of eight years of tireless partnership in the quest for justice, they said.

ᨊOn the evening of March 23, 2017, officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to an apartment complex after the bodies of Sasikala and Anish Narra were discovered inside their home, the BCPO statement said.

An autopsy determined they each died from multiple slash wounds to their necks. Anish Narra was nearly decapitated by his attacker, and the post-mortem examination revealed several defensive wounds on the bodies of both victims. “The scene that day was unimaginable,” Fletcher said in the statement.

“Those who responded saw the carnage of a mother and her young child who spent their final moments fighting for their lives.” Hameed lived in the same apartment complex as the Narras and worked in the same IT company as Hanumanth Narra.

The announcement of the charges against Hameed was delayed while investigators attempted to gain additional evidence and worked with federal law enforcement partners to seek his extradition from India, authorities said.