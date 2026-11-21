ETV Bharat / international

FBI Investigating Apparent Hack Of A Key Criminal Justice Information Database

FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. ( AP )

WASHINGTON: The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of a national law enforcement database that it maintains, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The National Crime Information Center, known as the NCIC, is a computerized database of criminal justice information that is available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and includes records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, stolen property and other topics.

The FBI declined to comment Saturday on the apparent hack, which was first reported by CNN and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The scope of the problem was not immediately clear. Asked about the subject on Saturday, President Donald Trump said in a Fox News Channel interview: “We just heard about it and I will say that it’s not good.”