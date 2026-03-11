ETV Bharat / international

FBI Hikes Reward Amount To USD 1 Million For Information On Indian National Wanted For Killing Wife

FBI shared Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel's picture on social media platform, who is wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Hanover, Maryland on April 12, 2015. ( X@FBI )

New York: The FBI is now offering a reward of up to USD 1 million, significantly increasing it from the previous amount of USD 250,000, for information leading to the arrest of an Indian national wanted for allegedly killing his wife in 2015.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, 35, was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area. He is wanted for allegedly killing his wife, Palak Patel, by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland on April 12, 2015.

Patel is on the FBI's list of "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" and the federal agency announced on Tuesday that it is now offering a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest. Initially, the FBI had offered a USD 100,000 reward for information about Patel, later increasing the amount to USD 250,000.

Patel has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and dangerous weapon with an intent to injure.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, District of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, on April 20, 2015, after Patel was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to a 2017 FBI press release, Patel and his wife both worked the night shift at the doughnut shop, owned by a relative of his.

Investigators believe Patel killed his wife, who was 21 at the time, in a back room of the shop just before midnight on April 12, 2015. Patel allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times and fled by a rear door.

After leaving the doughnut shop, Patel walked across the street to the apartment he shared with his wife, retrieved a few items and some cash, and then hailed a taxi. The cab driver took him to a hotel in New Jersey, near the Newark Liberty International Airport. He checked in about 3 am with no bags, just the clothes on his back. He checked out around 10 am and took a hotel shuttle to the Newark Penn station. That was the last anyone has seen of him, the FBI said.