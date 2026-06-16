ETV Bharat / international

FBI Claims To Have Foiled Attack On White House During UFC Event On Sunday

FILE - Security at the White House looks through a pair of binoculars during the UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn, June 13, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The FBI on Tuesday said it had foiled a possible attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event here last weekend and arrested multiple people. The UFC event, organised on the White House lawns on Sunday, and streamed live at a large park, was attended by President Donald Trump, his cabinet colleagues and special invitees. Tens of thousands had gathered at South Park near the White House to watch the event on giant screens.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

Fox News reported that five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters. The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation and steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, Fox News quoted unnamed officials as saying.