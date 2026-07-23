ETV Bharat / international

FBI Arrests Harmanveer Singh For Drug Trafficking In US

Washington: The FBI has arrested Harmanveer Singh, an Indian national, for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada. Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the FBI said on Wednesday.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

The probe agency said Singh was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to export controlled substances.