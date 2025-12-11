ETV Bharat / international

Far-Right Reform UK, Far-Left Green Party Support On Rise Among British Indians, Finds Census

London: The votes of British Indians must not be taken for granted by the major parties as the electorate is getting increasingly drawn towards the extremes on the right and left of the political divide, the ‘British Indian Census 2025’ reveals this week.

The research by the 1928 Institute think tank, released in a House of Commons committee room in London on Tuesday, found that Indian diaspora support for the anti-immigration Reform UK tripled to match a similar rise in young voters backing the climate action focussed Green Party.

While support for the governing Labour Party is still higher among British Indians than the national average, at 35 per cent compared to 22 per cent within the wider population, there has been a 13 per cent decline in this support.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Conservatives have lost ground with a 12 per cent fall since 2019 and the Liberal Democrats registered no change at around 9 per cent support within the community.

“Political support among British Indians is increasingly volatile. In the past year, support for Reform tripled to 13 per cent — now matching the Green Party — while Labour has a 13 per cent drop over the same period," said Kiran Kaur Manku, co-chair and co-founder of the 1928 Institute.

The University of Oxford researcher cautioned policymakers against taking the community for granted as it has “diverged from political allegiance” and wants to see delivery from their politicians.

“Older, long settled and working middle-class British Indians are drifting towards Reform, while those that are younger and with more recent roots in the UK are turning to the Greens. It shows a community that is increasingly critical, voting on performance, not allegiance.

“Their priorities mirror the national concerns towards living costs and also the building blocks of public services,” she said.

Lord Krish Raval, British Indian Labour peer in the House of Lords, pointed out that this trend towards the extremes of the political divide was reflective of the disillusionment being felt within the wider British electorate.