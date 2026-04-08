ETV Bharat / international

Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Compound, Evokes Condemnation From Arab Countries, OIC

Jerusalem: Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right Israeli national security minister, entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, sparking condemnation from Arab countries, OIC ad Palestinian groups.

The minister’s move followed a 38-day closure imposed by Israeli authorities. The Islamic Endowments Directorate in Jerusalem issued a statement confirming the incident. "Ben-Gvir stormed the mosque compound through Mughrabi Gate towards Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate),” it said.

Earlier, similar incursions by Ben-Gvir were carried out without prior public announcement. As usual, Israeli ministers are only permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa compound with advance approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The extremist minister has continued these provocations several times, though Arab, Islamic and international agencies issued condemnations.

Israeli authorities kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for a 38th consecutive day, citing security concerns.

According to Palestinians, Israel is using the closure to tighten its control over the mosque compound and impose further restrictions on Muslim worshippers.

Friday marked the ninth time since 1967 that Israel closed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The mosque’s courtyards were empty of worshippers except for a small number of Islamic Waqf employees. Last Friday marked the fifth consecutive week of the closure.

Israeli police announced last Monday that they would allow only "limited prayer” at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre after several European countries criticised authorities for preventing the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Custos of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton from attending Palm Sunday celebrations.

Since Feb. 28, Israel has kept both holy sites closed under the pretext of preventing gatherings amid the ongoing war with Iran.