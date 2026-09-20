ETV Bharat / international

Far From Shore, Tropical Storm Fay Forms As Odalys Eyes Hurricane Strength

Miami: A new tropical storm has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean but does not appear to pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Fay, which formed early Sunday, was located about 450 miles (730 kilometers) southwest of the Azores. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Fay will likely dissipate by the end of the week.

Separately, Tropical Storm Odalys has formed southwest of Mexico's west coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.