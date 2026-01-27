ETV Bharat / international

Fans Bid Farewell To Japan's Only Pandas

Tokyo: Panda lovers in Tokyo said goodbye on Sunday to a hugely popular pair of the bears that are set to return to China, leaving Japan without the beloved animals for the first time in half a century.

Loaned out as part of China's "panda diplomacy" programme, the distinctive black-and-white animals have symbolised friendship between Beijing and Tokyo since the normalisation of diplomatic ties in 1972.

Some visitors at Ueno Zoological Gardens were left teary-eyed as they watched Japan's only two pandas Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao munch on bamboo.

The animals are expected to leave for China on Tuesday following a souring of relations between Asia's two largest economies.

"I feel like seeing pandas can help create a connection with China too, so in that sense I really would like pandas to come back to Japan again," said Gen Takahashi, 39, a Tokyo resident who visited the zoo with his wife and their two-year-old daughter.

"Kids love pandas as well, so if we could see them with our own eyes in Japan, I'd definitely want to go."

The pandas' abrupt return was announced last month after Japan's conservative premier Sanae Takaichi hinted Tokyo could intervene militarily in the event of any attack on Taiwan.