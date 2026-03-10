ETV Bharat / international

Family Sues ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Over School Shooting In Canada

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. ( AP )

Vancouver: The parents of a girl critically wounded in a school shooting in Canada alleged in a civil lawsuit Monday that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI knew the shooter was planning a mass attack. OpenAI has said it considered but didn’t alert police about the activities of the person who, months later, committed one of Canada's worst school shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb. 10.

OpenAI came forward to the police after Jesse Van Roostselaar killed eight people and then herself last month, saying the attacker's ChatGPT account had been closed but that she evaded the ban by having a second account.

The legal claim filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court alleged that OpenAI had “specific knowledge of the shooter utilising ChatGPT to plan a mass casualty event like the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.” The lawsuit said OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT was used by the shooter as a trusted confidante, collaborator and ally, and it behaves willingly to assist users, such as the shooter, to plan a mass casualty event.