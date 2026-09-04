ETV Bharat / international

Families Seeking US Green Cards Get Some Relief; Little Change For Professionals

Washington: Indian families seeking permanent US residency through family-sponsored categories got relief as cut-off dates moved forward substantially this month, but there was little change for professionals keen on getting EB-1 visas.

The visa bulletin for September stated that the Final Action Date for China and India advanced from December 15, 2018, to January 22, 2020 for the F-1 categories that cover unmarried adult sons and daughters of US citizens.

The September bulletin is the last for the current financial year, and new annual visa numbers will become available from October 1. The US federal government's fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on September 30 of the following year.

“High demand and number use by aliens chargeable to India in the EB-1 visa category may necessitate making the category unavailable in the coming weeks if India’s pro-rated limit in the EB-1 category is reached before the fiscal year ends. This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly,” the visa bulletin said.

The EB-1 category covers priority workers, including individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational corporate leadership roles.