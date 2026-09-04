ETV Bharat / international

Families Of US Nationals Write To Rubio Seeking Help To Trace Missing Relatives In Nepal

People use a makeshift zipline to cross the Trishuli River from Koloni in the aftermath of the recent flash floods in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Washington: Families of American nationals missing after the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal have written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio seeking expansion of rescue operations to trace their relatives. At least 90 US nationals have been unaccounted for in the devastating flash floods that swept through northern and central Nepal on August 26.

“We want all of them found. We write as Americans because we expected more from our own government for the Americans among them,” the family members of the missing American citizens said in the letter dated August 29.

The letter was signed by relatives and friends of 57 missing people — 31 Americans and 26 people of other nationalities. Most of the missing persons were on the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, on the route that passes through Rasuwa district and crosses into Tibet at Gyirong.

“We have not been told of any American aircraft, search team, or consular officer in the valley,” the family members said, adding that they spent two days calling the numbers provided by the State Department, but to no avail.