ETV Bharat / international

Fake Poll On US Midterm Elections Spooks Media Houses, Politicians

Washington: A self-professed pollster admitted to fabricating its numbers on the US midterm elections, claiming it was an “experiment” to test whether media outlets and poll aggregators would report on the data.

Wedgewood Polling admitted to fabricating poll data and accused poll aggregators, including the New York Times and FiftyPlusOne, of not vetting their firm before using their results – a charge rejected by the two media houses.

The pollster had been releasing surveys since June and had forced at least one candidate – Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow – to withdraw from the Democratic primary for the US Senate.

“As one of the candidates featured in these polls - the infamous one in late June that showed me plummeting into single digits (which was at odds with our internals) - here’s the impact of this “experiment”: Donations dried up, volunteers were devastated and pleading for guidance on what to do, and reporters hounded me with calls to drop out,” McMorrow said in a post on X.

The cop out by Wedgewood Polling came after poll aggregator FiftyPlusOne raised questions over its surveys for Mississippi. The aggregator carried out its own survey using the same platform used by the self-professed pollster, which confirmed its suspicion about the data.

Wedgewood Polling admitted to fabricating the survey and called for major reforms in the polling industry.