ETV Bharat / international

Extremist Islamist Group Kills Pakistani Journalist For His Pro-Israel Comments

Karachi: A journalist was killed in Karachi by activists of an extremist Islamist group after he made pro-Israel comments on his television channel, according to the Sindh province home minister. Four suspected militants were arrested for murdering journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, who was gunned down on September 21 as he left his office in the Malir area of Karachi.

Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar claimed on Monday that the slain journalist was targeted because the killers regarded him as an alleged sympathiser of Israel and for his comments.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and city police chief Javed Alam Odho told the media that the four arrested individuals had confessed to carrying out the killing on the orders of their handler, who was based outside Pakistan.