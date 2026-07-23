ETV Bharat / international

Attack On Merchant Ships Unacceptable, International Waters Must Be Safe: EAM Jaishankar at ASEAN forum

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday described attacks on merchant shipping and civilian infrastructure as "unacceptable", stressing that commerce through international waterways must remain safe and free from disruptions. Addressing the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Manila, EAM Jaishankar underscored the forum's importance for discussing political and security issues in the Indo-Pacific amid global uncertainties.

"Welcomed the Manila Plan of Action and highlighted that its five pillars are aligned with India’s own approach to the Indo-Pacific. India promotes a collaborative approach to disaster relief, sharing best practices, developing common SOPs and undertaking real-time & table top exercises," EAM posted on X, following the ARF Ministerial Meeting.

"Highlighted that attacks on maritime shipping and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable, and commerce through international waterways should remain safe and unimpeded," he mentioned. The EAM also shared that India advocates for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, regularly deploys field hospitals, provides search and rescue teams, and sends relief materials and medical supplies.

He noted that India has undertaken rehabilitation recently, ranging from the cyclone in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Jamaica to earthquakes in Myanmar, Venezuela and Afghanistan. Emphasising the need for zero tolerance against terrorism, EAM Jaishankar said there should be no doubt that terrorist acts would have consequences. He also called for prioritising efforts to choke financing resources that fuel it, adding that India co-chairs the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM +) Experts' Working Group on Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia and is taking the lead in producing a compendium of best practices.