ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar To Launch India’s UNSC Campaign, Meet UNSG Guterres Next Week

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will launch India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2028–29 term and also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the world body’s headquarters next week. Jaishankar undertook an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10 and is expected to arrive in the US on Saturday.

He will launch India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29 at a special event in the UN headquarters on Monday. He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15. According to a schedule of meetings released by the UN, Guterres will meet Jaishankar at the UN headquarters on Monday afternoon.

India had last sat at the UN horseshoe table for the 2021-22 term. Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

The UNSC elections will come amid significant geopolitical shifts as the world continues to grapple with challenges such as the Ukraine war, Gaza conflict and the US-Israel war against Iran.

In its message for its UNSC candidature, India has highlighted “#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Parliament of Indonesia this week, had said that the global order is changing rapidly, and in this context, “developing countries like ours are seeking equal participation and a greater role in global affairs.