ETV Bharat / international

Express Appreciation To US In Addressing Long-Standing Issue Of Gaza Conflict: India

United Nations: India voiced appreciation to the US towards addressing the “long-standing” conflict in Gaza as New Delhi noted the recent progress with regard to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the issue.

These remarks were made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, on Wednesday. "India takes note of recent progress with regard to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 to end the Gaza conflict. India also takes this opportunity to express appreciation to the United States in addressing this long-standing issue,” Harish said in his remarks to the UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East.

The UN Security Council resolution 2803, adopted in November last year, endorsed US President Donald Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ of September 29 that entails that “Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza.

The resolution also welcomed the establishment of a ‘Board of Peace’ (BoP) as a "transitional administration” with international legal personality that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza as per the Comprehensive Plan.

Harish said that the reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza and the resumption of delivery of public services and humanitarian assistance is a herculean task calling for sustained support and commitment of the international community to alleviate the pain and suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

"At the same time, let us be clear that terrorism has no place in civilised societies and must be condemned in all its forms and manifestations,” he said. Underlining that the scale of reconstruction required in Gaza is massive, India said UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) estimates that Gaza has 60 million tons of rubble.

"The rubble also contains harmful material. Therefore, traditional reconstruction models would have limitations in dealing with this unique situation. An innovative approach with technological rigour is required,” Harish said.

India further noted that while there have been incremental improvements in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the harsh winter and scale of destruction continue to make the task difficult.

Food and fuel shortages, lack of access to basic facilities for health and education, hygiene and sanitation, impact all sections of society, particularly women and children. India reiterated its call for safe humanitarian access. Member states must support the yearning of the Palestinian people to lead normal lives.