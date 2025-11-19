ETV Bharat / international

Exposition Of Holy Relics Of Lord Buddha In Bhutan Extended By A Week Following Public Demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompnied by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, seek blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, in Thimphu on Tuesday, November 11. ( ANI )

Thimphu (Bhutan): "At the gracious request of the Royal Government of Bhutan, the sacred exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India, which has been underway in Thimphu, has been officially extended for one week. The exposition, which has drawn thousands of devout pilgrims, will now continue until November 25," a release from the Ministry of Culture said.

To facilitate the return of the Holy Relics, a special aircraft will depart for Bhutan on November 24. The sacred relics will be brought back to India on November 25.

The delegation for this significant closing ceremony will be led by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The extension underscores the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Bhutan and reflects the immense public reverence the exposition has received in Bhutan.